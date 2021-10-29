Section of Steilacoom Blvd closes for 3 months starting Nov. 1 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County press release.

Starting Nov. 1, 2021, a contractor working for Pierce County will be replacing the broken sewer main and removing the bypass equipment in Lakewood along Steilacoom Boulevard. The project has been designed, and the construction is being coordinated with the City of Lakewood.

This is the final phase of the project, which includes:

Replacing approximately 500 feet of the existing 36-inch diameter pipe

Removing the aboveground bypass systems

Restoring the road

Traffic Impacts

Because the work will involve excavating nearly 30 feet deep, Steilacoom Boulevard between Lakewood Drive SW and Gravelly Lake Drive SW will require a full road closure for approximately three months.

Please consult the Steilacoom Boulevard SW Sewer Repair Detour map or follow the posted detour route to access Steilacoom Boulevard SW between Bridgeport Way and Gravelly Lake Drive.

The sidewalk along the north side of Steilacoom Boulevard and all crosswalks will remain open for pedestrians.

Please drive with caution if traveling in the area.