Pierce Transit Hearing on Proposed 2022 Budget – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit press release.

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, November 8, 2021. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and will be conducted virtually. The meeting can be heard by dialing 253.215.8782 and entering meeting Code 833 6529 7368, or by clicking on the link here us02web.zoom.us/j/83365297368. A physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To provide oral comments during the meeting, please press the Raise Hand button near the bottom of the Zoom window or *9 on your phone. Those providing comment will be allowed up to three minutes to speak. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by submitting written comments to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit Clerk of the Board, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be compiled and forwarded to the Pierce Transit Board.

The proposed Budget may be viewed on the Agency’s website at www.piercetransit.org/Resources/Public documents.