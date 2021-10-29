Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 28 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Oct. 28, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 5-18 is 443.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.2 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 278 COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths:

A man in his 50s from Parkland.

A man in his 60s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 80s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 80s from Puyallup.

A man in his 60s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.

Our totals are 90,219 cases (PCR = 80,253 antigen = 9,966) and 842 deaths.

Find more information on: