Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 28 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Oct. 28, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 5-18 is 443.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.2 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 278 COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths:
- A man in his 50s from Parkland.
- A man in his 60s from Spanaway.
- A woman in her 80s from Bonney Lake.
- A man in his 80s from Puyallup.
- A man in his 60s from South Hill.
- A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.
Our totals are 90,219 cases (PCR = 80,253 antigen = 9,966) and 842 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply