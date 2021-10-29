Family Trunk r Treat – The Suburban Times

Submitted by First Baptist Church Lakewood.

Once again this year, First Baptist Church Lakewood (5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499) will host a community Trunk r Treat on October 31, 2021. Doors open 6:00 pm and close at 8:00 pm or unless the candy runs out first.

This is a family friendly event in a safe and secure location. Please park in the church parking lot and then proceed to the registration tent. You must register prior to proceeding to the Trunk r Treat site.

Please come and join us for this great fun family event put on by the members of First Baptist Church of Lakewood.