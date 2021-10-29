DuPont seeks resident to fill Council vacancy – The Suburban Times

City of DuPont press release.

The DuPont City Council is looking for a resident to serve as a City Councilmember position No. 5 due to the resignation of former Councilmember Kendralee Harris on September 15, 2021. This is a highly responsible legislative position with a total budget of more than 22 million dollars.

Eligible citizens must be a registered voter in DuPont and a resident for at least 12 months prior to being appointed to City Council. Councilmembers receive compensation in the amount of $600.00 per month.

If you have an interest in serving your community, please submit a complete application and a cover letter of interest, touching on: 1) applicable experience; 2) philosophy on a Councilmember’s role; and 3) your thoughts on the most significant issues facing the City in the short and long term. An application packet is available at DuPont City Hall, 1700 Civic Drive. Or on our website at www.dupontwa.gov.

The application and letter of interest must be submitted in person or by U.S. mail (e-mails and faxes are not accepted) to: City of DuPont, Council Vacancy, Position No. 5. Attn: Karri Muir, City Clerk, 1700 Civic Drive, Dupont WA. 98327, by Monday, November 8, 2021; no later than 4:00 p.m.

Interviews will be scheduled November 15, 2021, at a Council Special meeting beginning at 6:00 PM.