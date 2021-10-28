Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 27 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Two Pierce County schools recently moved to remote learning for several days or more after COVID-19 outbreaks. These districts are in areas with low vaccination rates. Only about 7% of our students live in those areas.

You can help keep students in school by making sure everyone in your house is vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible. Kids who are vaccinated don’t need to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19. Kids age 12 and older can already get the vaccine, and kids 5-11 will likely be able to soon.

We’re offering more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in more places, including pop-up clinics in Sumner, Edgewood, Puyallup, DuPont and Lakewood. Find more information at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On Oct. 27, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 4-17 is 454.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.4 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 303 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Frederickson.

Our totals are 89,944 cases (PCR = 80,017 antigen = 9,927) and 836 deaths.

