Nyanza reopens Friday – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood press release.

DETOUR REVISION. Commencing the afternoon of Friday October 28, Nyanza Road will reopen to all traffic. Drivers will have access to all roads within the project this upcoming weekend. Beginning Monday morning at 8:00, Gravelly Lake Drive will close at Veterans Drive for construction to occur between Veterans and Washington Blvd. This is expected to take until February, but is weather dependent. A revised detour route map will be posted to the project webpage www.cityoflakewood.us/design-jblm-north-access-improvement prior to the weekend.