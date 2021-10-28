 Lakewood History Museum to Host Special Veterans Day Program – The Suburban Times

Lakewood History Museum to Host Special Veterans Day Program

Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society.

The significance of the famous Veterans Day poppies.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Lakewood History Museum (6114 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA 98499) will host a special military program at 6:30 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Event will highlight the fascinating historical relationships between “Remembrance Day”, the “Red Poppy” of Flanders Field, a “Shoe Repairman” from Kansas and “Veterans Day”. This highly entertaining program will be presented by “Historical Phil” Raschke of Lakewood. You won’t want to miss it.

“Historical Phil” Raschke

Seating is limited and on a first-come basis. Light refreshments will be served. Several attendees will be able to take home a unique World War I / Veterans Day prize following the presentation. Will you be one of the lucky winners?

The Museum will conduct a brief annual meeting just prior to “Historical Phil’s” presentation.

