RFQ for Phillips Rd SW Sidewalk Project – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing topographical survey and right-of-way mapping services to assist the City with their West side of Phillips Road SW Sidewalk Project, Agate Dr. SW to Onyx Dr. SW.

The City of Lakewood has received a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the design of the Phillips Road SW Sidewalk Project.

This is an installation project consisting of curb, gutter, and sidewalk along the west side of the road, matching the existing road and repairing associated storm drainage facilities, and existing landscaping.

The City of Lakewood will complete the civil design with in-house staff and will contract separately for other professional services including environmental, structural, and geotechnical as necessary.

This project will include all necessary aspects of topographical survey services including horizontal and vertical control, surface generation, and base map preparation in AutoCad 2018 format. The surveyor shall also be able to map out right-of-way lines, parcel lines, and parcel information.

The City requests that statements of qualifications include the ability to provide all of the above services. The City reserves the right to negotiate a reduced scope of services with the successful consultant and obtain other consultants for specific project elements.

