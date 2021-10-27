 Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 26 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 26

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Oct. 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 3-16 is 454.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.5 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 120 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

Our totals are 89,645 cases (PCR = 79,758 antigen = 9,887) and 834 deaths.

Find more information on:

