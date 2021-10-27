CPSD Staff Spotlight: Dower fourth grade teacher Serena Taylor – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Dower Elementary School fourth grade teacher Serena Taylor. This is her first year teaching.

Serena always wanted to be a teacher, but it was her time as a student at Dower that inspired her to teach in the community where she grew up. Her experience learning from current Dower third grade teacher Christine Jones was a big part of that inspiration.

“I loved her class and thought she was an awesome teacher,” she said. “She is the reason I made it my goal to teach here at Dower one day.”

Serena did her student teaching at Dower last year and graduated from Grand Canyon University in the spring.