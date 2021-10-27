Constance R. White named Pierce County Clerk of the Superior Court – The Suburban Times

Pierce County press release.

Following a nationwide search, Constance R. White has been selected to serve as Pierce County’s Clerk of Superior Court. She succeeds Kevin Stock, who is retiring after serving in the role for nearly two decades.

White joins the County from Texas, where she has served in court administration since 2002. Most recently White was the court administrator for the City of The Colony, where she managed all functions of the municipal court. Previously, she served as the director of court services for the City of Burleson, Texas.

“We are delighted to welcome Constance to our leadership team,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive. “She brings strong skills in strategic planning, budgeting and team management.”

White holds several certifications, including Level 2 Certified Municipal Court Clerk, Certified Public Manager from Texas State University, and Certified Court Manager from the National Center for State Courts.

She has served four years on the board of the Texas Court Clerks Association and is a member of the Texas Municipal Courts Association, and the National Center for State Courts/National Association for Court Management.

White’s first day in Pierce County will be Dec. 6, 2021, and her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Pierce County Council.