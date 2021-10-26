Puyallup to host budget and tax levy hearings Nov. 9 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup press release.

The Puyallup City Council will hold two public hearings: one for the mid-biennium adjustments to the 2021-2022 Budget and one for the 2022 Property Tax Levy. The public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (2021-2022 Mid-Biennium Adjustments)

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (2022 Property Tax Levy)

The public hearings will be held in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall at 333 S. Meridian and virtually via the Zoom platform. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and can be watched via livestream on the city website (cityofpuyallup.org/meetings), via Zoom or by phone. Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website by 5:00 p.m., on the Thursday preceding the meeting.

Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 5:30 p.m. on November 9thand distributed to the City Council before the meeting.

For additional information please contact the City Clerk by phone at 253-841-5480 or email at Brenda@puyallupwa.gov.