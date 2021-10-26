Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 25 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Oct. 25, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 30-Oct. 13 is 472.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 11.0 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 346 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 60s from East Pierce County.

On Saturday we confirmed 325 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 246 cases.

Our totals are 89,526 cases (PCR = 79,659 antigen = 9,867) and 833 deaths.

