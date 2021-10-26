Martin Luther King Jr. Way closes northbound from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. to build 6th Avenue Station on Oct. 27 – The Suburban Times

Crews will start building the platform for the 6th Avenue Station, as soon as Wed, Oct. 27. Martin Luther King Jr. Way will close to northbound traffic from S. 9th St. to 6th Avenue for this work. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. Crews continue to install curb and gutter on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. and on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St., including the Hilltop District Station. The contractor plans to complete the curb and gutter work from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. this week and will open MLK Jr. Way in this area.

Crews will install signals at the Tacoma Avenue and N. 1st St. intersection as well as the MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave. intersection this week. N. K St. will be closed from MLK Jr. Way to N. 3rd St. to install an underground conduit on Thursday, Oct. 28. In addition, the contractor continues installing curb and gutter on the south side of Division Ave as well as installing overhead wires along MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave. at night.

On Stadium Way, the contractor is paving the middle of Stadium Way between S. 4th St. and Division Ave. and plans to open the street by the end of this week. Crews will install the stairs for traction power substation on Stadium Way and N. 2nd St.

On Commerce Street, crews continue to work on curb, gutter, paving and the Old City Hall Station. At the end of the week, Commerce St. will open to southbound traffic from I-705 to S. 7th St. and close to northbound traffic in this area. This work is expected to continue until Nov. 12. On E. 25th Street, crews are preparing to pave from the OMF to E. G St.; the concrete paving is scheduled for early November.

