City of Tacoma Launches Two New Grant Programs to Ease Negative Economic Impacts of COVID-19 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

TACOMA, Wash. — In an ongoing effort to ease the negative economic impacts of COVID-19 throughout Tacoma, the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department has established two new grant programs with $3.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

“As we continue working toward economic recovery, we want to keep doing everything we can to support our community,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. “We will be partnering with equity navigators in the community to specifically target outreach in low and very-low opportunity areas.”

The two new grant programs are designed to cover allowable expenses not covered by other COVID-19 funding sources:

of $15,000 each will be available to micro-businesses of 15 or fewer full time equivalent employees, including the owner(s). Eligible businesses will have owner(s) with a household income that does not exceed 80 percent of the area median income. Nonprofit Recovery Grants of $10,000-$75,000 each will be available to federally registered 501(c)(3) organizations impacted by the pandemic that focus on supporting Tacoma in the retention/creation of livable wage jobs. In support of the City’s anti-racist systems transformation efforts, this grant has a funding bonus for BIPOC organizations.

Grant applications will be accepted October 25, 2021 through November 15, 2021, and grant recipients will be notified by December 6, 2021. Grant application details are available on MakeItTacoma.com. Questions regarding the Small Business Recovery Grant program may be directed to SB-RecoveryGrant@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5621. Questions regarding the Nonprofit Recovery Grant program may be directed to NP-RecoveryGrant@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5208.

As the situation evolves, general information about the City’s response to COVID-19 will be posted on the “What’s Going On” section of the City’s website. Information about COVID-19 is available at TPCHD.org/coronavirus.