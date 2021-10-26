 Arrest made in Oct. 11 arson at Islamic Center of Tacoma in U.P. – The Suburban Times

Arrest made in Oct. 11 arson at Islamic Center of Tacoma in U.P.

Pierce County Sheriff social media post.

A 38-year-old male was arrested Oct. 26 for the Oct. 11 arson at the Islamic Center of Tacoma in University Place. The person has been booked into the Pierce County Jail.

