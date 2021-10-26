Arrest made in Oct. 11 arson at Islamic Center of Tacoma in U.P. – The Suburban Times

Arrest made in Oct. 11 arson at Islamic Center of Tacoma in U.P. October 26, 2021 · Leave a Comment · Pierce County Sheriff social media post. A 38-year-old male was arrested Oct. 26 for the Oct. 11 arson at the Islamic Center of Tacoma in University Place. The person has been booked into the Pierce County Jail. ***UPDATE 10/26/21***Today, detectives arrested 38 yo male for Oct 11 arson at Islamic Center of Tacoma in University PlaceSolved thanks to tips from the community and thorough investigation by our arson detectiveBooked into the Pierce County Jail for first degree arson pic.twitter.com/1X2dO2q9DP— Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) October 26, 2021
