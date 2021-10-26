An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse press release.

The LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE, re-opened to public performances, is proud to present a special event for our 83rd season: a return engagement of one of our most wildly popular performances – the one-man show An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe, written by Pacific Northwest playwright Bryan Willis and featuring veteran South Sound actor Tim Hoban.

The Play will be performed for ONE WEEKEND ONLY at a special time, 7:30pm, on Friday, Oct. 29 & Saturday, Oct. 30. All Tickets are only $10.00 each.

This performance finds Mr. Poe on tour, promoting his new literary magazine “The Stylus”, but in the course of this task he recounts some of his most famous macabre stories of recites his most well-known image-filled

poetry.

“… we in the audience were transported into the presence of the noted poet, critic and commentator seemingly as if we’d been beamed back in time … Tim Hoban makes you feel as if you’ve had an audience with the great man himself.” —Yellow Balloon Publications. Mr. Hoban has been performing the piece on and off for the last twenty years.

Parental Advisory: Some of Mr. Poe’s stories might be too scary for little ones. Parents are encouraged to read some of his stories and poems, and decide if the material is appropriate for their younger family members.

An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe is a revival of a very successful show that was originally directed by David Wright.

TICKETS

All seats $10. Tickets are available through the link on the Lakewood Playhouse website at www.lakewoodplayhouse.org or by calling our box office at 253-588-0042.