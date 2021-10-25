Sound Transit Survey Closes Oct. 26 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit press release.

Getting to regional transit should be easy. That’s why Sound Transit is making investments near our South Tacoma and Lakewood stations to make Sounder train and regional bus connections more convenient for all.

Access improvements could mean investments in safer walking, rolling and bicycling connections between stations and surrounding neighborhoods; improved wayfinding and signage; additional weather shelters; parking options and more.

Now we want your feedback on these potential improvements for South Tacoma Station and Lakewood Station. We’ll incorporate your input into our continuing evaluation, which will then help the Sound Transit Board determine which ideas to study further through formal environmental review next year.