 Sound Transit Survey Closes Oct. 26 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Sound Transit Survey Closes Oct. 26

· Leave a Comment ·

Sound Transit press release.

Getting to regional transit should be easy. That’s why Sound Transit is making investments near our South Tacoma and Lakewood stations to make Sounder train and regional bus connections more convenient for all.

Access improvements could mean investments in safer walking, rolling and bicycling connections between stations and surrounding neighborhoods; improved wayfinding and signage; additional weather shelters; parking options and more.

Now we want your feedback on these potential improvements for South Tacoma Station and Lakewood Station. We’ll incorporate your input into our continuing evaluation, which will then help the Sound Transit Board determine which ideas to study further through formal environmental review next year.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *