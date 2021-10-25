KBTC recognizes Puyallup teacher named 2021 PBS KIDS Early Learning Champion – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College press release.

Tacoma, Wash. – KBTC recently announced Amy Reed-Ferguson, a kindergarten teacher at Puyallup School District’s Pope Elementary School, is one of 11 educators from across the country to be named a PBS KIDS Early Learning Champion.

The award, established in 2018, recognizes and celebrates passionate educators who work with young children from infants to second graders, and offers professional learning and networking opportunities provided by PBS KIDS and KBTC, a service of Bates Technical College.

Reed-Ferguson was selected for her deep experience with tools and resources available from PBS KIDS through the station, and her creative approach to applying them in the classroom, said KBTC’s General Manager DeAnne Hamilton.

“Amy is passionate about supporting young learners and truly believes that KBTC and its PBS KIDS resources are a partner in her teaching journey, as well as her own lifelong learning,” said Hamilton.

As part of a two-year cohort, Reed-Ferguson will have the opportunity to participate in a collection of community building, leadership and professional development activities.

Hamilton said, “KBTC is excited to spotlight the importance of early education and professionals in the field like Amy. She is making a difference for our youngest learners. We are honored to partner with and celebrate her as someone who is passionate about teaching and is using media to help students understand and relate to the presented material.”

The program honors those who positively impact young learners. As they continue to move through the uncharted territory of pandemic-impacted learning, including the proliferation of hybrid teaching environments, PBS KIDS and KBTC continue to support skill-building within the classroom, in person and at home.

According to a statement from PBS, this year’s honorees were chosen for their passion and devotion to early education, strengthening the ecosystem in which children learn and innovating the teaching experience as we know it. Through the Early Learning Champions program, PBS KIDS aims to create a unique environment that includes professional learning and networking opportunities for educators, while fostering relationships between them and their local PBS stations like KBTC.

Read the full list of the 2021 PBS KIDS Early Learning Champions here. To learn more about KBTC, please visit KBTC.org.