Promising Future: Lakes senior Jessica Young – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Jessica Young.

One day in seventh grade, Jessica was having a tough day, but when she walked into the band room everything that was bothering her instantly lifted off her shoulders. “I felt like I was home, and I knew in that moment that this is what I’m meant to do,” she said.

Jessica is hoping to attend University of Northern Colorado to become a high school music teacher. She has spent her time in high school learning as many instruments as possible to become a well-rounded musician.

She has also worked or performed as a member of the school’s drama program for each of the four years she has been enrolled. “Essentially, I participate in the entire Lakes performing arts department,” she said.