 Promising Future: Lakes senior Jessica Young – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Promising Future: Lakes senior Jessica Young

· Leave a Comment ·

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Jessica Young.

One day in seventh grade, Jessica was having a tough day, but when she walked into the band room everything that was bothering her instantly lifted off her shoulders. “I felt like I was home, and I knew in that moment that this is what I’m meant to do,” she said.

Jessica is hoping to attend University of Northern Colorado to become a high school music teacher. She has spent her time in high school learning as many instruments as possible to become a well-rounded musician.

She has also worked or performed as a member of the school’s drama program for each of the four years she has been enrolled. “Essentially, I participate in the entire Lakes performing arts department,” she said.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *