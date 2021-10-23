Heritage Skills Workshop: Cider & More – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma press release.

Cider, Cyser, Melomel, Pymot, Braggot, Mead, there is not a fruit, root, flower or plant that has not been fermented and drank. All around the world, fermented cider has been an excepted part of civilization. From rural farmhouse ciders to monastery meadaries this class is an homage to the world of cider and a fascinating peek at the beverage.

In this informative and entertaining cider class (Nov. 6, 2021, 1-4 pm at Fort Nisqually, 5400 N Pearl St, Tacoma WA 98407), we will explore the history and alchemy of cider. Participants will make a cyser of their own and leave with a sense of the history of cider, pride as they gain the skills and understanding of cider making.

For the aspiring cider maker, this class includes great information on cider making basics, fermentation, and varieties of cider. Plus understanding unique additions to your pantry to get everyone ready for the delicious season ahead. Registration deadline: November 2.