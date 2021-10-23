Community Cleanup to be Held Nov. 6-7 – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood will host a Community Cleanup on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7. Community Cleanups are free events for Lakewood residents to dispose of trash, recyclables, and bulky items.

City of Lakewood Fall Community Cleanup

3869 94th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Saturday, Nov. 6 & Sunday, Nov. 7

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The spring event attracted thousands of participants and demand overwhelmed the event. In response, a five-minute unloading time limit is in effect.

Entrants must show a utility bill or I.D. with a Lakewood address. An unloading time limit of 5 minutes will be enforced. No box vans or vehicles taller than 7′ will be permitted. No commercial dumping is allowed. Vehicles must arrive with properly secured loads. All loose trash must be bagged.

Residents must be prepared to back up a steep ramp and unload their own vehicles. Participants must mask up around others and must wear closed-toed shoes while unloading.

ACCEPTED

Bagged items

Tires (removed from rims)

Bicycles

Furniture

Couches

Grills

Appliances

Recyclables

NOT ACCEPTED

Loose Items

Paint

Yard Waste

Construction Waste

Long Lumber (8’+)

Concrete

Auto Parts

Explosive Materials

Propane Tanks

Hazardous Materials

Electronics

Donations

Mattresses

The City’s Garbage, Recycling, and Waste page provides instructions to dispose of specialty items and directions to local transfer stations. The Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Station reopened to Pierce County residents on Aug. 25 (it had been exclusive to Tacoma residents for most of the pandemic).