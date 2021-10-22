Thank You, Safeway Customers – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest story.

Store Manager Linda Johnson (left) and Assistant Manager Bryan Turner.

During August 2021, the Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest conducted a peanut butter/food drive at the Green Firs Safeway to benefit Families Unlimited Network food bank. Thanks to the generosity of Safeway customers, the UP-Fircrest club collected 2,524 lbs. (110 lbs. per club member).

This bested last year’s total of 78 lbs. per member. Rotary Club members were overwhelmed by the generosity of the shoppers at our Safeway store (Green Firs Store #386), who purchased the peanut butter and dropped it off at the collection point as they left the store. (Peanut butter has a long shelf life, which makes it really suitable for the food bank collections. )

Store Manager Linda Johnson and Assistant Manager Bryan Turner (pictured) hosted the event and were well supported by their Safeway staff, some of whom made their own peanut butter contributions. In addition to the peanut butter, shoppers contributed over 200 pounds of other nonperishable items.

The Families Unlimited Network food bank distributes food to 41,000 individuals facing food insecurity in the UP-Fircrest area.

The Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest recently changed its identity from “Tacoma Narrows Rotary” in order to more accurately describe its service area. The club has served this community for over 50 years.