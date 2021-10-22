 State Board to vote on 4 Bachelor of Applied Science degrees – The Suburban Times

State Board to vote on 4 Bachelor of Applied Science degrees

Community and Technical Colleges press release.

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will meet for its regular business meeting Thursday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Board members are expected to vote on final approval of four Bachelor of Applied Science degrees:

The board will also hear a presentation on cybersecurity by Kathi Hiyane-Brown, president of Whatcom Community College. Hiyane-Brown in August participated in a White House summit on national cybersecurity. The National Science Foundation designated the Whatcom Community College as an Advanced Technological Education National Cybersecurity Center.

The Board will also hold a study session on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Board members will hear a quarterly update on community and technical college bachelor’s degrees and progress on the system’s strategic plan.

The meeting agenda and background materials are posted on the State Board website.

The meetings will be held by Zoom and are open to the public. TVW will live stream the regular meeting and the study session.

