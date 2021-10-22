Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 21 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Oct. 21, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 28-Oct. 11 is 484.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 12.7 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 344 COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths:
- A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 60s from Fredrickson.
- A man in his 70s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 60s from Tacoma.
- A woman in her 70s from South Pierce County.
- A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 80s from Parkland.
- A man in his 90s from Graham.
- A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.
Our totals are 88,444 cases (PCR = 78,648 antigen = 9,796) and 829 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
