Holiday Market with local vendors to be held Nov. 20 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County press release.

Support local small businesses and crafters at the 2021 Pierce County Parks Holiday Market at Frontier Park Lodge in Graham. Shoppers can avoid crowded stores and find something for everyone on their list at one of the many vendor selections at the one-day event on Nov. 20.

The Holiday Market will allow shoppers to get a head start on holiday shopping with an extensive selection of unique handcrafted and manufactured products including jewelry, candles, reclaimed wood gifts, embroidery and laser cut items, blankets, decorative and wearable creations, and Christmas décor. Throughout the day, several free raffle drawings will take place, giving shoppers the chance of winning one of several different specialty crafts that vendors have contributed.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Frontier Park Lodge. Parking and admission for shoppers is free. While shopping, visitors can also enjoy food trucks, holiday music, complimentary holiday photos, live entertainment and more. For additional info, visit the Holiday Market website.