Gravelly Lake Drive opening delayed to Oct. 25 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood press release.

DETOUR REVISIONS. The opening of Gravelly Lake Drive has been delayed to Monday morning Oct. 25 at 8:00 a.m. Beginning at that time, Nyanza Road will be closed to through traffic. After crews are able close Nyanza, they will open the section of Gravelly between Nyanza and Veterans Drive. This detour revision will allow crews to tie in the roundabout at Nyanza to the existing Nyanza Road heading back toward City Hall. It is anticipated that this work will require exactly one week to complete.

Following the tie in of Nyanza, crews will reopen Nyanza to through traffic and close Gravelly Lake Drive once again between the Nyanza and Washington Boulevard. That is expected to occur on Monday November 1.