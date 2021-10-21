TCC Employees Achieve Nearly 100 Percent Verified Vaccination/Exemption Rate – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College press release.

As of Oct. 18, the date by which all Washington State workers must be verified as vaccinated or vaccination exempt as a condition of continuing employment, all but 10 Tacoma Community College (TCC) employees are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved medical or religious exemption. The college employs 905 people, including part-time employees and student workers. TCC’s numbers are as follows:

839 employees are fully vaccinated. This is a 93 percent vaccination rate.

52 exemptions have been approved: 50 religious exemptions 2 medical exemptions

4 employees are on a 14-day hold and will be able to return to work once they are fully vaccinated.

10 part-time employees have not fully complied with the vaccine requirements. State-mandated separation processes have begun for these employees.

TCC President Ivan L. Harrell, Ph.D., thanked the campus community for helping TCC reach a verified vaccination/exemption rate of nearly 100 percent.

“I’d like to thank each member of our community for helping us complete this process in a timely manner,” said Dr. Harrell. “Our commitment to the health and safety of our community has greatly ensured an uninterrupted college experience for our students and continued operations for our employees.”