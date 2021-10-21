Small group of voters in the Puyallup area received two ballot packets – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Auditor press release.

A vendor who provides printing and mailing for Pierce County Elections has made a mailing mistake. As a result, an estimated 63 to 171 voters in the Puyallup area have been sent two ballot mailing packets. The two ballot packets contain the same envelopes and ballot for the voter.

Controls are in place to prevent both ballots from being counted. The vendor has confirmed that this error was limited in scope and did not impact any other areas.

The Auditor’s Office has already reached out to the affected voters, who were instructed to return either one of the ballots and to destroy the other. Should a voter return both ballots, only one of the ballots will be counted.

Voters with questions should call Pierce County Elections at 253-798-VOTE (8683). The Auditor’s office has alerted the Office of the Secretary of State of this incident.

Pierce County mailed over 553,000 ballots for the General Election. Pierce County’s printing and mailing vendor is K&H Integrated Print Solutions.