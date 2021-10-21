‘Lush European Classics’ Comprise Symphony Tacoma’s November Performance – The Suburban Times

Symphony Tacoma press release.

Tacoma, WA — Symphony Tacoma continues its 75th Anniversary Celebration with its second of six classics concerts on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pantages Theater. This concert features a lush collection of melodic European classics.

“As we continue with our 75th Anniversary Season, we want to assure our audience that their safety—and that of our musicians, staff and volunteers—is our top priority,” said Executive Director Karina Bharne. “All patrons are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or results of a negative test taken within 72 hours of concert time, as well as wear masks at all times while in the concert hall. Our full safety protocols can be found on our website. We look forward to seeing you at the Pantages!”

“This program is a gorgeous mix of both classical and neo-classical works in a collection of important short gems. A beautiful Parisian flavor weaves its way throughout the program reminding us of the city’s place as one of the most important centers for music creativity,” said Music Director Sarah Ioannides. “I’m also thrilled to welcome our own principal flautist Mary Jensen as soloist for both Mozart and Faure, as well as sharing music by the remarkable Chevalier de Saint-Georges that has been unjustly forgotten.”

The program will open with Symphony No. 2 by Joseph Bologne, Le Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Bologne was regarded as one of Mozart’s most accomplished contemporaries and the first classical composer of African descent. He is often referred to as the “Black Mozart,” which is a broad contextualization as he was globally renowned throughout his life—even called “the most accomplished man in Europe” by U.S. President John Adams. This work stands out for the elegant detail of its craft, giving the illusion of seamless ease.

Principal Flute Mary Jensen will take centerstage with her exuberant and balmy tones in Mozart and Fauré. Mozart’s Andante for Flute & Orchestra is short, sweet and lyrical and is written to reflect the human voice. It is paired with the Rondo, a cheery tune that is an imitation of Mozart’s Violin Concerto in C Major. Fauré’s Fantasie for Flute & Chamber Orchestra exudes expression, giving a sense of improvisation and carefully showcasing the nuances of flute mastery.

Closing the program is Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin. It is believed that the piece was written to honor François Couperin, from the notable French family of musicians for over two centuries during the Baroque period. It is also a memorial to Ravel’s brother in arms from World War I, with each movement dedicated to a different person. The gentlest of war memorials, the work is about memory, not combat, evoking those it honors, not the tragic circumstances of their deaths.

Tickets for this concert are on sale now through the Symphony Tacoma Box Office. Prices range from $24 to $85. To purchase tickets or season subscriptions, call 253-272-7264 or visit symphonytacoma.org.

Symphony Tacoma’s 2021-2022 season is generously sponsored by MultiCare and Tacoma Creates. The Classics II concert is sponsored by Ken Walker Jewelers, Johnson Stone & Pagano, Musicians Local 76-493, Pierce County AIDS Foundation and University of Puget Sound School of Community Music..