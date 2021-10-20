Veterans Stand Down Taking Place in Tacoma To Assist Homeless Veterans – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – On November 13-14, 2021, the Pacific Northwest Regional Veterans Stand Down will take place at the Tacoma Convention Center located at 1500 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA from 9:00am-3:00pm.
“Stand Down” refers to the brief period of time a service member leaves an active combat area in order to rest and regain strength. Similarly, this event offers veterans who are homeless, or who are at risk for homelessness, a chance to rest from the weariness of life’s challenges they face on a daily basis. The event is a grassroots, collaborative effort between various local, regional and national organizations.
The number of veterans experiencing homelessness increased in 2020 – before the effects of the pandemic damaged employment prospects and financial resources. According to a report released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development:
- 13% of the homeless adult population are veterans
- 20% of the male homeless population are veterans
- 68% reside in principal cities
- 51% of individual homeless veterans have disabilities
- 50% have serious mental illness
- 70% have substance abuse problems
- 50% are age 51 or older, compared to 19% non-veterans
This is an opportunity for the residents and business owners of Pierce County to take a positive, proactive approach towards creating a community that fosters prosperity, over poverty by creating a “hand up, not hand out” approach in assisting our nation’s veterans – “patriotism without politics.”Veterans at any stage in their transition to civilian life are welcome to attend this event. The following services and resources will be available:
- Clothing
- COVID vaccines
- COVID tests
- Flu vaccines
- Shelter/Housing Information
- Information for the Disabled
- Medical Screenings
- Mental Health Screenings
- Survival Benefits
- Legal /Business consulting services
- Certification of Eligibility
- VA Claims & Benefit Information
- Substance Abuse Treatment Information • HIV/AIDS Information
- SNAP (Food Stamps) Information • Help with DD214
- Services for Women Veterans
- Duffel bags (for those who qualify)
About the American Military Families Action Network
Located in Tacoma, Washington, the American Military Families Action Network, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by William “Liam” Riley who serves as the Executive Director. It is hosting the Veterans Stand Down Event in Tacoma. The purpose of the organization is to support veterans and their families in their transition from military to civilian life.
