Veterans Stand Down Taking Place in Tacoma To Assist Homeless Veterans – The Suburban Times

Tacoma, Wash. – On November 13-14, 2021, the Pacific Northwest Regional Veterans Stand Down will take place at the Tacoma Convention Center located at 1500 Commerce St, Tacoma, WA from 9:00am-3:00pm.

“Stand Down” refers to the brief period of time a service member leaves an active combat area in order to rest and regain strength. Similarly, this event offers veterans who are homeless, or who are at risk for homelessness, a chance to rest from the weariness of life’s challenges they face on a daily basis. The event is a grassroots, collaborative effort between various local, regional and national organizations.

The number of veterans experiencing homelessness increased in 2020 – before the effects of the pandemic damaged employment prospects and financial resources. According to a report released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development:

13% of the homeless adult population are veterans

20% of the male homeless population are veterans

68% reside in principal cities

51% of individual homeless veterans have disabilities

50% have serious mental illness

70% have substance abuse problems

50% are age 51 or older, compared to 19% non-veterans

This is an opportunity for the residents and business owners of Pierce County to take a positive, proactive approach towards creating a community that fosters prosperity, over poverty by creating a “hand up, not hand out” approach in assisting our nation’s veterans – “patriotism without politics.”Veterans at any stage in their transition to civilian life are welcome to attend this event. The following services and resources will be available:

Clothing

COVID vaccines

COVID tests

Flu vaccines

Shelter/Housing Information

Information for the Disabled

Medical Screenings

Mental Health Screenings

Survival Benefits

Legal /Business consulting services

Certification of Eligibility

VA Claims & Benefit Information

Substance Abuse Treatment Information • HIV/AIDS Information

SNAP (Food Stamps) Information • Help with DD214

Services for Women Veterans

Duffel bags (for those who qualify)

About the American Military Families Action Network

Located in Tacoma, Washington, the American Military Families Action Network, a 501(c)(3) organization, was founded by William “Liam” Riley who serves as the Executive Director. It is hosting the Veterans Stand Down Event in Tacoma. The purpose of the organization is to support veterans and their families in their transition from military to civilian life.