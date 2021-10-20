RFQ: Wards Lake Park Phase 1 Project – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Lakewood.

The City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design, engineering services and construction management to assist the City in construction of Phase 1 improvements within Wards Park, located at 2716 84th St Ct S, Lakewood, WA.

The City proposes to complete all necessary design and construction of the programmatic elements outlined in Phase 1 of the 2019 Master Plan accessed via Google Doc link: Link to Wards Lake Master Plan The City has received development grants through the state RCO program and including federal LWCF. Provisions of the Equal Employment Opportunities Act, (EEO), and the Davis Bacon Act shall prevail.

Click here to view the Request for Qualifications. Submittals must be received by the City Clerk, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 no later than Noon on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Questions should be directed to Stacey Reding, Parks Capital Projects Coordinator at 253-983-7852 or Sreding@cityoflakewood.us.