Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 19 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Oct. 19, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 23-Oct. 6 is 522.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 13.6 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 254 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 40s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.
- A woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor Area.
- A man in his 50s from Pierce County.
Our totals are 87,663 cases (PCR = 77,997, antigen = 9,666) and 818 deaths.
We didn’t update our case and hospitalization rates today because the state hasn’t updated its dashboard.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply