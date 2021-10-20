Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 19 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Oct. 19, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 23-Oct. 6 is 522.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 13.6 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 254 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 40s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A woman in her 80s from Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 50s from Pierce County.

Our totals are 87,663 cases (PCR = 77,997, antigen = 9,666) and 818 deaths.

We didn’t update our case and hospitalization rates today because the state hasn’t updated its dashboard.

