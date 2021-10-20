Letter: Why We Need Commissioner Bacon – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Michael Conroy, US Army (retired).

I have known Mary for over twenty-five years and we first met in the U.S. Army as diesel mechanics stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C.

Mary got out and I stayed in, but we managed to meet again in Germany where Mary was working and going to college at the same time.

And we met again when Mary moved from Germany to Tacoma to complete her education and begin her career as a scientist.

What I know about Mary is that she is a “fixer”, identifies problems, addresses them, and carries on. Her scientific experience would be a new viewpoint at the port, and combined with her fixer mentality and inclusive nature, our port would be greatly served by having Mary as our commissioner.

Mary will work for our community, smartly and responsibly, and her experience will only improve our commission’s performance. Elect Mary Bacon for Port Commissioner #4.

