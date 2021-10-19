Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission – The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission will meet on Thursday, October 21, to review various items of business and to hold a public hearing on the matter of City Council salaries for 2022.

All boards and commission meetings are occurring remotely at this time. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom meeting platform. Information on how to access the meeting is located on the agenda, available on the city’s website at: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos.

All citizens are welcome to speak or provide written comments. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until Noon on October 21st and distributed to the commissioners before the meeting. For verbal comments during the public hearing, email your name and phone number to info@puyallupwa.gov and sign into the virtual meeting using the provided instructions.

For further information contact Mary Winter in the City Clerk’s Office at 253-770-3358 or by email at MWinter@Puyallupwa.gov.