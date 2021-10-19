Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed October 18 – The Suburban Times

A press release from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On Oct. 18, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Sept. 23-Oct. 6 is 522.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 13.6 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 193 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Key Peninsula.

A man in his 50s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from Frederickson.

On Oct. 16 we confirmed 291 cases. On Oct. 17 we confirmed 282 cases.

Our totals are 87,410 cases (PCR = 77,776, antigen = 9,634) and 815 deaths.

