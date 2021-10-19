Out of the Wild – Modern Day Western Film Review – The Suburban Times

“Out of the Wild” is the story of Henry McBride, a down and out cowboy with a painful past he can’t drink away.

Storyline: “Out of the Wild is the story of Henry McBride, a down and out cowboy with a painful past he can’t drink away. Living on his last dollar with nowhere to go, he ends up working the last place an old cowboy wants to be: A dude ranch. It is here he meets the owner, Jessie King, a no-nonsense rancher with a deep love for horses. McBride’s self-discovery begins when she introduces him to a new way of training a troubled mustang, a horse whose past and temperament mirror his own. As the story brings together the paths of these two beaten souls, man and horse, it is King that sees a shared spirit deep within them- One that is hidden beneath anguish, torment, and years endured in the darkest of places. Behind the broken heart of a family lost, a soul tormented with guilt, and an endless haze of booze to dull the pain, she knows McBride is at heart a good man. Just as she knows the mustang can once again find that spirit, so too must McBride. What transpires is a story of redemption, moving McBride beyond even his deepest wounds to discover a life he never thought possible.”

Official Trailer – imdb.com/video/vi261406745

The main character is Henry McBride, played by John Diehl. Diehl is not a pretty boy actor. I saw a story about him winning three boxing matches and then after he won the fourth decided that wasn’t what he wanted to do with his life. As an actor he gets the roles of the down and out everyman, who just don’t know when to quit. He had small parts in the classics “Escape from New York” with Kurt Russell and “Stripes” with Bill Murray. He landed a co-staring role in the TV series “Miami Vice” before cutting his ties three years later and going back to film. Since then he’s appeared in 80 movies.

Jean Louisa Kelly is Jessie King, the owner of a dude ranch. She makes it pay, but it’s a long way from the plans her husband had. Her husband died and she didn’t have the monel to follow his dreams. But, she loves horses and people so she’s making do with limited dreams. Kelly has been in the James Bond film “No Time to Die” as well as one of my favorite comedies, “Uncle Buck” as the young teenage niece he’s watching while the parents are out of town.

Benjamin Ashbrook plays the mean-spirited Chad Collins. He plays the irascible ranch foreman character so well, you want to pull on your cowboy boots and stomp him within an inch of his life. In other words, he portrays the bad and malicious guy really well.

The film moves slowly like a whipped dog holding back, wondering and hoping for acceptance and kindness.

“Out of the Wild” is inspired by the true story of a wild mustang and follows the life of Henry McBride, an old cowboy. This movie is based on the book by the same name, and was filmed at Cowboy Trail Rides in Las Vegas, Nevada.” – nwhorsesource.com/out-of-the-wild-released-dec/

The viewers’ reviews differ widely. From one viewer who gave the film TEN STARS, to several who panned the film badly and then stomped on it. The pacing was slow, which may have turned off those who like action, explosions, and blood and guts. Besides being slow paced, the lines are often delivered in an almost painful whisper. Sometimes you don’t need to know the exact words when their message is delivered by their whole body.

One Viewer’s Review:

“Worst movies ever made, after Uncle Tom’s Cabin

hookthetrout11 May 2021

The movie was not very good. The acting was not coordinated and the age difference between the woman and the older man might have been questionable. The scenes jumped through way too fast with little information about how they got to certain scenes or how they both went through rehab after the incidences. All in all, I would not recommend this movie to anyone because there is no lesson to be learned nor did I keep my attention while watching this movie.”

I have watched this film three times through and the fourth in pieces. It is not perfect, but then neither are the characters, nor is life. I highly recommend this film to those who appreciate good cinema, cowboys, horses, and character.