Online Auction to Help Save Thousands of Homeless Animals in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting their annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 20-29, an event that animals in need rely on every year.

Every dollar raised from the winning bids goes directly to supplies, food, and medical care for thousands of animals that come to the shelter looking for a second chance at a happy and healthy life.

One such dog is Roo, who was brought to the shelter as a stray with an injury to his leg. The injury had gone untreated for too long, and the shelter’s veterinary team performed an amputation in order for him to live a pain-free life. The shelter staff helped Roo fully recover and adjust to life on three legs.

Roo.

Now, Roo has a loving family and will never have to feel alone again. Thanks to support from the community, Roo was able to get the care he desperately needed and a second chance.

The community can help save more pets like Roo by participating virtually in this year’s auction and bidding on an array of unique items and experiences.

Bidding starts at 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 20 and ends at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 29. The public can register by visiting: thehumanesociety.org/auction

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce would like to thank Raise Your Paw’s sponsors: Larson Automotive Group (www.larsonautomotivegroup.com/) and Mud Bay (www.mudbay.com/).