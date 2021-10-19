 Lakewood Sewer Main Repair Starts in November – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Sewer Main Repair Starts in November

A press release from Pierce County Planning and Public Works.

Pierce County’s project to replace the broken sewer main and remove the bypass equipment in Lakewood along Steilacoom Boulevard is expected to begin within the next month. 

The project is designed, and the materials and equipment have been ordered. The estimated arrival time of the materials is taking longer than normal due to supply chain disruptions. 

Construction on Steilacoom Boulevard between Lakewood Drive SW and Gravelly Lake Drive SW is expected to take three months, and drivers can expect road closures during this period. We will provide another update as we get closer to breaking ground.

Learn more about the project at www.piercecountywa.gov/LakewoodSewerMain.

