 CPSD offers $50 daily increase for certificated substitutes – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

CPSD offers $50 daily increase for certificated substitutes

· Leave a Comment ·

A press release from Clover Park School District.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Clover Park School District will now pay certificated substitutes $50 more each day to serve as substitutes in CPSD classrooms which will help alleviate pressures on schools. Certificated substitutes in CPSD can now earn up to $225 each day they work.

Base rate of pay for certificated substitutes will now be $200 per day, $210 per day upon completion of CPSD guest teacher training and $225 per day for substitutes who have retired from CPSD. 

This pay increase will remain in effect through the 2021-22 school year or until the state of emergency pandemic period is lifted.

If you are interested in substitute teaching in CPSD, please contact the CPSD human resources department at 253-583-5094.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *