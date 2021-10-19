CPSD offers $50 daily increase for certificated substitutes – The Suburban Times

A press release from Clover Park School District.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Clover Park School District will now pay certificated substitutes $50 more each day to serve as substitutes in CPSD classrooms which will help alleviate pressures on schools. Certificated substitutes in CPSD can now earn up to $225 each day they work.

Base rate of pay for certificated substitutes will now be $200 per day, $210 per day upon completion of CPSD guest teacher training and $225 per day for substitutes who have retired from CPSD.

This pay increase will remain in effect through the 2021-22 school year or until the state of emergency pandemic period is lifted.



If you are interested in substitute teaching in CPSD, please contact the CPSD human resources department at 253-583-5094.