Be An Informed Voter in U.P. – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of University Place.

Before you cast your ballot in the Nov. 2 General Election, be sure to learn more about candidates running for open positions in Pierce County, including those running for U.P. School District and U.P. City Council Positions.

The Pierce County Voters’ Pamphlet provides information about candidates Edward Wood and Joey Jones who are running for Position #4. The Pamphlet also provides information on Javier Figueroa (Position #1), Steve Worthington (Position #3) and Denise McCluskey (Position #5), all of whom are running unopposed.

In addition to the Voters’ Pamphlet, candidates Worthington, Wood, and Jones participated in a special Video Voters’ Guide, which provided them with an opportunity to provide two-minute answers to a series of City-specific questions, including what they view as the most important issues currently facing the City, their priorities for public safety in U.P., and how to address expected growth in the City and region over the next 25 years.