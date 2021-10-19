Applicants Sought for the Landmarks Preservation Commission – The Suburban Times

A press release from City of Tacoma.

The Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill the following positions on the Landmarks Preservation Commission:

Architect (One Position): Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect.

Open to an individual who is currently or has been in the past a professionally certified architect. At-Large (Two Positions):Open to an individual with a demonstrated interest in historic preservation who is a resident of Tacoma.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission is comprised of 11 volunteer members who are appointed by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and confirmed by the City Council to serve three-year terms. Membership is composed of three architects, four individuals with professional expertise in preservation related fields, and four interested residents.

Non-voting ex officio members may be appointed to four-year terms to represent residents, property owners, and business owners within Tacoma’s historic districts. The Commission oversees the establishment and regulation of landmarks, local historic districts, proposed name changes for public facilities, and certain property tax incentives.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, youth, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Landmarks Preservation Commission can be found here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Sunday, October 31, 2021.

To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Katie Foster in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.