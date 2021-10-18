United for University Place Meeting Oct. 20 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by United for University Place.

You are invited to attend the next United for University Place meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 11:30 to 1:00 pm at University Place Presbyterian Church (the large church on 27th). If you go to the back and go in the lower entrance, we will be in the lower adult lounge there. We will be looking at our demographics data for University Place this month.

At the November meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 17, still at 11:30 to 1:00 pm and in the same location, we will be taking that meeting to share our community service assets. These service assets are any services that are provided by any organization or individual for those in need. Your attendance is particularly important as you will both hear from others and be able to share what you may provide for specific community members.

For instance, for our immigrants and refugees, Sunset Bible Church provides free opportunities for those adults who are learning English to practice conversational English in several ways throughout each week through several locations and methods. Monday mornings there is an in person ESL class at Sunset Bible Church in University Place at 10 am. On Saturday, a group called TalkTime meets in person and online through Zoom utilizing electronic breakout rooms, etc. They also meet at 10 am at First Baptist Church in University Place. There are many more vulnerable populations and arenas that are serviced in University Place and we are looking forward to hearing from all of them.