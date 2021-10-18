Tacoma South Rotary’s Great Indoor Golf Tournament – October 22nd at Harkness Furniture – The Suburban Times

The Great Indoor Golf Tournament began at Schoenfelds in downtown Tacoma. In its last year, when I was president of the Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 we made $30,000 for the arts in downtown for the city of Tacoma. Each golfing hole was a fun experience and one hole even required golfing on two floors and a stairway. After our final year, Tacoma South Rotary took over the event and it has continued to be fun and a great community fund raiser.

Tacoma South Rotary is made up of about 20-25 members some businesses and some non-profits. They’ve had the indoor putt putt event at Harkness furniture for 25 years. They set up 18 holes of putt putt golf amidst the furniture and settings at Harkness Furniture on South Tacoma Way. Each decorated hole is different and fun. Most holes feature charity partners who man them. There is a live band and a bar as well as a hosted and catered buffet dinner. A silent auction occurs during the evening. Over the course of 25 years they have raised in excess of $1 million almost all of which has gone right back into the local community, the rest went into scholarships and international programs. Not bad for a group of 25 Rotarians. The cost is $75 per person which includes dinner and a beverage as well as “mulligans” to help you buy down your score. It’s really a fun event and the major fundraiser for Tacoma South Rotary.

Friday, October 22nd

Sign in – 5:00 p.m.

Dinner at 6:00 p.m. followed by golf and fun!

For more information, please contact dave@harknessfurniture.com

Harkness Furniture – 6612 South Tacoma Way – Tacoma, WA 98409