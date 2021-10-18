Lakewood First Lions Club Thanks Clover Park Principals – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dave O’Keeffe.

October marks National Principal Appreciation Month, and Lakewood First Lions want to share our gratitude for the hard work principals do to ensure school safety and student success.

Most of our club members have devoted many hours volunteering with school nurses screening thousands of students for hearing issues. We see firsthand the amazing diversity of children and youth in our local schools and know that these students respect and look to principals as role models, leaders, and trusted advocates.

We have seen how principals are leading with enthusiasm and compassion during a time of tremendous disruption and trauma due to COVID 19. Besides leading and improving instruction, budgeting, and supporting staff, principals are addressing teacher shortages/burnout, record high absenteeism, equity concerns, the list goes on and on.

Principals, we are grateful for all you do in these challenging times.