Installing wires over the tracks on MLK Jr. Way and Yakima Ave starts Oct. 18 – The Suburban Times

A press release from Sound Transit.

Starting this evening, Oct. 18, crews will install the wires over the tracks on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 8th St. to Division Ave, continuing on Division Ave to Yakima Ave. To minimize impacts to the community, this work will happen at night from about 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. To allow space for workers near the Link power poles, parking will not be available on either side of the street at night. Two-way traffic will generally be maintained on Division Ave and MLK Jr. Way. This work will take about four-five weeks.

On Wed, Oct. 20 crews will deliver the building for the traction power substation on N. 2nd St. This work will close N. 2nd St. between N. I St. and Yakima Ave, starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 20. Parking will not be available near this work. This power building will arrive on a large truck that may travel slowly on Division Ave. The truck route will be SR 16 to Sprague to Division Ave to N. I St. If you travel on Division Ave, please consider another route and allow extra time to reach your destination in the 6 – 7 a.m. timeframe on Oct. 20 – thank you.

On Stadium Way, the contractor is preparing to pave the east side of Stadium Way and plans to lay asphalt on Oct. 21 and 22, depending on weather. In addition, crews are installing curb and gutter on the south side of Division Avenue (the Wright Park side) from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Way, crews are installing curb and gutter in three areas: on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. and from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St., and on the east side from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. In addition, the contractor is building the St. Joseph and Hilltop District stations.

On Commerce Street, crews continue to work on curb, gutter, paving and the Old City Hall Station. This work is expected to continue until Nov. 9. On E. 25th Street, work is temporarily on hold as the contractor prepares to restore the street; paving is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 25.

What

When

Week of Oct. 18

Where