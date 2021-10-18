Classy Chassis’ Haunted Car Wash Returns – The Suburban Times

Tacoma – The legendary Classy Chassis drive-through Haunted Car Wash returns! After the overwhelming turnout and success of last year’s event, owner Corey Campbell is looking forward to entertaining our community for another Halloween season — and will once again be donating a portion of the event’s proceeds to Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation!

Campbell and his team have put together scenes and special effects that include haunting characters, laser lights, projectors, water, and fog machines. They invite your family to drive through a blacked-out tunnel and experience a thrilling show of monsters, music, and illusions that will be sure to spook you — and drive out with a clean and shiny car!

The Haunted Car Wash will run 3 nights (October 28, 29, and 30) in Tacoma at 5002 Center Street (just off Hwy 16 at the corner of Orchard and Center). The “haunting” starts at 7:00 pm, with a special “Kids Hour” on Saturday the 30th from 5:30pm – 6:30pm where the terror level will be “toned down” for the younger crowd and trick-or-treat bags will be available for all kids. The price is $20 per carload (tax included). They are designating Thursday, Oct 28, as a special “Unlimited Plan Member Night” – where all vehicles with an active Classy Chassis membership sticker on the windshield will receive a $7 discount off the regular ticket price!

A video has been posted on YouTube to show a sneak preview the experience:

More info can be found on their website at ClassyChassis.com/Haunted.

Classy Chassis “Haunted Car Wash”

5002 Center Street, Tacoma (just off Hwy 16, at the corner of Orchard & Center)

October 28 – 7pm to 10pm

October 29 – 7pm to 10pm

October 30 – 5:30pm to 6:30pm (Kids Hour), 7pm to 11pm (Regular Haunting)

$20 per carload

$7 discount tickets on Oct 28 for all vehicles with active Classy Chassis Unlimited Membership sticker on windshield!