Assessing the Future of Work in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Assessing the Future of Work in Pierce County

A press release from City of Lakewood.

“Future of Work” survey to assess technology & infrastructure needs of the future workforce.

The pandemic necessitated some remote work, but is this shift is permanent?

The pandemic caused a 46.3% reduction in the number of trips over 5 miles in Washington, as of August 2020. Nationally, such trips had declined by 34.4%. 2 million trips disappeared from King County roads and 400,000 from Pierce County roads.

Pierce County must assess if regional technology can support expanded telework. The county asks residents to complete a “Future of Work” survey to inform their plans.

The survey will help the county answer these questions:
– Are resident workers ready for a shift towards remote work?
– Is our technology infrastructure ready for more remote workers?

Take the survey here.

The City of Lakewood partners with UW Tacoma, Pierce County, and peer cities to research the future of work in the South Sound.

