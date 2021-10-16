Promising Future: Evergreen fifth grader Conner Steele – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Evergreen Elementary School fifth grader Conner Steele.

Conner moved from Mississippi to Joint Base Lewis-McChord with his family two years ago. He loves water and enjoys being able to have fun in all of the lakes in the area.

His favorite subject is math because he loves solving problems.

For his career, Conner aspires to become a marine biologist, which combines his two biggest interests: water and animals. “You get to work with water, animals and technology,” he said. “I can’t think of anything better.”