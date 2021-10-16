 Promising Future: Evergreen fifth grader Conner Steele – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Promising Future: Evergreen fifth grader Conner Steele

· Leave a Comment ·

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Evergreen Elementary School fifth grader Conner Steele.

Conner moved from Mississippi to Joint Base Lewis-McChord with his family two years ago. He loves water and enjoys being able to have fun in all of the lakes in the area.

His favorite subject is math because he loves solving problems.

For his career, Conner aspires to become a marine biologist, which combines his two biggest interests: water and animals. “You get to work with water, animals and technology,” he said. “I can’t think of anything better.”

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *